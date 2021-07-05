Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 14.8% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) shares traded up 14.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.41. 101,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 30,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

