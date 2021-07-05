Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 81,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,138. Spark Networks has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 24,707 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,716 shares of company stock worth $1,979,882. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

