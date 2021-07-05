SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.94. 460,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,373. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $255.35 and a 1-year high of $351.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

