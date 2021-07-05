SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Decreased by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.5% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $19,125,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,873,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,098. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

