SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,657,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,839,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,097,000.

MDYG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.91. 41,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,316. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

