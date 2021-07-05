SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.91. 41,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,316. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.