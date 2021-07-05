SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000.

SLYG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.63 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

