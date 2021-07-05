Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037427 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00297771 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038007 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

