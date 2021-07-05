Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $26,138.73 and $8,142.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00409517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

