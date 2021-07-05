Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $309.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.