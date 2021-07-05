Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

