SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of SPX FLOW worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $71.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

