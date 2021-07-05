Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,822 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Square were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $241.08 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $111.14 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.08.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,093 shares of company stock worth $270,500,132 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.