SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

