S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 475,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STBA. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.12. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

