Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SAGKF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.