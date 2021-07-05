StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut shares of StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

