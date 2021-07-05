Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.50 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $53.17 million and $3.50 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

