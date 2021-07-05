Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $207.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.16 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

