Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Shares Down 2.4%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.99. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

