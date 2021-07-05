Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 281,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $117,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBLK. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

