Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

