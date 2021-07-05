Starname (IOV) Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $228,265.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

