STASIS EURO Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $107.49 million and $63,998.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

