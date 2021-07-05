State Street’s (STT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.