State Street’s (STT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.
Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.
In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
