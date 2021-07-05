Stealth Price Tops $0.0915 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $230.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000944 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00049543 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00036425 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,688,743 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

