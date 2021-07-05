Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 12,123 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

