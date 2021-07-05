Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 49,779 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.