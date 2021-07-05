Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,974 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $141.97. 1,470,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

