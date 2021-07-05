Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $78.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,328.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

