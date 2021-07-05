Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,289 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $305,321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $398.75. 4,363,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,982. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $285.41 and a 12 month high of $399.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

