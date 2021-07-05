Stephens Inc. AR Buys 14,741 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.64. 32,727,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,623,793. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $358.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

