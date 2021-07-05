Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 162,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,291,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,840,000 after buying an additional 83,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,678. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

