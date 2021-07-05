Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,019.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,892 shares of company stock valued at $74,635,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.14. The firm has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

