Stephens Inc. AR Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,354. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.