Stephens Inc. AR Has $64.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.44% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $64,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.68. 53,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

