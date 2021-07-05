Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $71,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,459 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74.

