Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 183,052 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,052 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,993,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,083,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

