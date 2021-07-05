Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.