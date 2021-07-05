Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.