Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,562 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661,082. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

