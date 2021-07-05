stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $101,606.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $2,237.62 or 0.06576544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00137813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.04 or 1.00422618 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 602,551 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

