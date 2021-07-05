stETH (STETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00139938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,881.12 or 0.99818890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00922147 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

