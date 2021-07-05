Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,050,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Hanesbrands worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

