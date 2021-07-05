Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $86.85 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

