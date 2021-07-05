Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.