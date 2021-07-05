Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

NYSE:MTB opened at $145.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

