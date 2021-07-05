Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.66 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 746.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.29 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.53.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

