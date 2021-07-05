Stifel Financial Corp Has $9 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.31. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.