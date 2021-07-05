Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 297,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

AEO opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

